The Polish tennis star, seeded eighth, defeated New Jersey native Amanda Anisimova in straight sets — 6-0, 6-0 — to win her first Wimbledon Grand Slam Final on Center Court Saturday, July 12.

Anisimova, the 13th seed, stunned fans earlier in the tournament with a major semifinal upset against Aryna Sabalenka, but couldn’t keep the momentum going against Świątek, who delivered a near-flawless performance.

