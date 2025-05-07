ID Released Of Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 6 In Hudson Valley (Update)

The crash happened around 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, in the town of Woodbury, when a Dodge Ram 1500 crossed over the center line and slammed into an oncoming Honda Civic CRX, New York State Police said on Wednesday, May 7.

Investigators say the Dodge Ram, driven by Noely Rafael Vargas, was traveling eastbound when it veered into the westbound lane and hit the Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Samantha Lezin, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Vargas suffered multiple leg injuries and was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown by Kiryas Joel EMS.

A Jeep Wrangler traveling behind the Honda was also involved, but both the driver, Kiley Genevieve Metcalf, and passenger, Anthony A. Bolivar Sanchez, were not injured, police said.

The crash shut down the area on Tuesday evening as emergency crews from Woodbury Police, Woodbury Fire, West Point Fire, Woodbury EMS, and Mobile Life Support Services responded to the scene, as Daily Voice reported on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who saw the collision is urged to contact the State Police Monroe BCI at 845-344-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

