ID Released Of Man, 31, Killed By Falling Tree Limb In NY (Update)

Jonathan Chavez Jaramillo, age 31, of Ossining, was performing tree removal work at a private residence in Somers when he was fatally injured, New York State Police said in an update on Thursday, June 26.

The incident happened around 4:03 p.m. on Monday, June 23, when a landscaping service contracted by the homeowner was removing a tree from the property. During the job, Chavez Jaramillo was hit by a falling limb.

First responders from the Somers Fire Department arrived and immediately began life-saving efforts. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the fatal incident remains ongoing, police said.

The incident happened on the same day that Hempstead resident Jose Hernandez-Fuentes, 32, was killed on Long Island after falling to the ground while trimming trees, as Daily Voice reported earlier this week.

Additional details about Chavez Jaramillo’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing bcrnic@dailyvoice.com.

