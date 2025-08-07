Mostly Cloudy 79°

ID Released Of Man, 26, Found Dead In Van At Residential Facility In NY (Update)

Authorities have released the name of the 26-year-old man found deceased in a transportation van at a residential facility for developmental disabilities in Dutchess County.  

The man was found dead at 201 Cream St. in Hyde Park, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
New York State Police on Thursday, Aug. 7, identified the man as Thomas Anderson, a resident of Hyde Park. Anderson was found unresponsive inside a van owned by New Horizons Resources Inc. around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4. 

The vehicle was parked on the organization’s property at 201 Cream St. in Hyde Park at the time, as Daily Voice reported. 

Anderson was a resident of the New Horizons facility, which provides support services for individuals with developmental disabilities throughout the Hudson Valley.

An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death remains pending further examination and toxicology testing, according to State Police.

The case remains under active investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office. No further details have been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

