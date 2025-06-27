ID Released Of Man, 19, Pulled From Hudson River After Drowning At Rockland Park (Update)

Spring Valley resident Eric A. Chugchilin died in an incident on Wednesday, June 25, that began at around 4:05 p.m. at Haverstraw Beach State Park, located on Riverside Avenue in Haverstraw, New York State Police said.

At the time of the incident, authorities responded to a report of a man who had gone underwater and did not resurface, as Daily Voice reported.

According to investigators, Chugchilin had been walking through the river with friends when he entered a sudden drop-off, where the water became too deep. Friends tried to help him, but he disappeared beneath the surface.

His body was found around 6:20 p.m. by the Piermont Fire Department, who recovered him from the riverbed. The death is believed to be an accidental drowning, police said.

The search effort drew a large emergency response from New York State Police, State Parks Police, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Forest Rangers, DEC Police, the Westchester County Police Marine Unit, the Haverstraw, Thiells, and Stony Point Fire Departments, and the Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services Dive Team.

More details about Chugchilin's life are not yet known. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing bcrnic@dailyvoice.com.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

