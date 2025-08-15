Smoke 87°

SHARE

ID Released Of Biker Killed In NY Crash: Police Give Investigation Updates

Police have released the identity of the cyclist killed in a crash on Route 134 in northern Westchester. 

Route 134 in Yorktown. 

Route 134 in Yorktown. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Yorktown around 7:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, when 44-year-old Jeremy Solomon of Irvington was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Route 134, the Yorktown Police Department said in an update on Friday, Aug. 15. 

Solomon was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle’s driver, a 21-year-old Yorktown resident, was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital for precautionary evaluation and later released.

A preliminary investigation, which included reviewing video footage, found that the driver had the right of way at the time of the crash, police said.

Officers from New Castle Police, Empress EMS, the Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Yorktown Fire Department, and Millwood Fire Department also responded.

The Town of Yorktown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit are continuing the investigation. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE