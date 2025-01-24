Iconic Pizza Franchise With Hudson Valley Location Brings Back Fan Favorite Special Pie

Beginning now and lasting through Sunday, March 30, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Yonkers will offer the Patata Rustica pizza, which the chain says is a "fan favorite."

The Patata Rustica, crafted by the family of Frank Pepe himself, features a decadent blend of creamy sauce, seasoned potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, and a trio of shaved Italian cheeses, including Asiago, Parmesan, and Pecorino. Finished with grated Pecorino Romano and a drizzle of imported olive oil, the pizza comes atop Pepe’s signature crispy, slightly charred crust.

"The Patata Rustica has become one of our most popular seasonal offerings,” said Jennifer Bimonte-Kelly, granddaughter of Frank Pepe. “We’re excited to bring it back and continue sharing this special pizza with our customers.”

In addition to the Patata Rustica, Pepe’s offers a wide selection of specialty pies, including the iconic White Clam Pizza, crafted by Frank Pepe himself, along with options like Spinach, Mushroom, and Gorgonzola, and the hearty Amanti Della Carne. The menu also features fresh salads, Italian wines, sangria, craft beers, and classic desserts like tiramisu and limoncello mascarpone.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria, originally founded in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1925, has grown into a beloved institution with 17 locations, including its Yonkers restaurant at Ridge Hill.

In the 99 years since its inception, the franchise has earned countless recognitions, including being named the best pizza in America by The Daily Meal nine times. It's also been featured on The History Channel and is listed on the James Beard Foundation's list of "American Classics."

