ICE Takes Several In Custody In Hudson Valley, Mayor Confirms

Immigration and Customs Enforcement took several people into custody in a Westchester County city on Monday, Nov. 3, officials confirmed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 

Photo Credit: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
Ben Crnic
In a statement released Monday afternoon, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said that a federal task force involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including ICE, conducted an operation in South Yonkers that resulted in several arrests as part of an ongoing federal investigation. 

The mayor emphasized that the Yonkers Police Department was not involved in the operation and that the federal activity has concluded.

"The operation is over, and there is no cause for concern," Spano said.

More information about the activity was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

