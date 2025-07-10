ICE Concerns Cancel Annual Hispanic Cultural Celebration In NY City: Report

New Rochelle's Taste of Union Avenue, held every summer, is no longer listed on the city's calendar, CBS News reported.

The reason? According to the outlet, the decision to cancel the event was made last month following heightened anxieties about ICE activity in the country.

CBS reported a statement from City Manager Wilfredo Melendez on the reasoning behind the cancellation:

"After careful consideration, Union Avenue will not be part of New Rochelle's 'Taste of' series this year – a decision made to ensure our public events remain safe, welcoming, and successful for all. We're developing an alternate way to celebrate and support the area's vibrant restaurants and small businesses, and will share more soon," Melendez told CBS.

ICE also gave a statement to the outlet denying "enforcement actions on random people at public events."

"ICE conducts targeted enforcement actions that are based on intelligence driven leads focused on aliens identified for arrest and removal from the United States...U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not indiscriminately conduct enforcement actions on random people at public events, nor do we target U.S. citizens for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement," the agency said in their statement reported by the outlet.

The decision has sparked disappointment from some members of the city's Hispanic community, the outlet reported, including local business David Zamora.

"Taste of Union brings this community back up to our feet...we were planning big things for this year, but hey, things went the other way," Zamora told the outlet, also adding, "People are very scared to come out. You can see it in the numbers."

