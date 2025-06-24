ICE Arrests 11 Iranians As Sleeper Cell Threat 'Never Higher,' Feds Say

The coordinated enforcement effort, which unfolded across eight states, was part of what DHS officials described as a proactive mission to "get the worst of the worst out" of American communities.

“Under Secretary Noem, DHS has been full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and violent extremists that illegally entered this country,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “We don’t wait until a military operation to execute; we proactively deliver on President Trump’s mandate to secure the homeland.”

Among those arrested, according to ICE:

Ribvar Karimi, Locust, Alabama: Arrested by ICE Atlanta on June 22. Karimi is an Iranian national and former Iranian Army sniper (2018–2021). He was found with an Islamic Republic of Iran Army ID. He entered the U.S. on a K-1 fiancée visa in October 2024 under the Biden administration and failed to adjust his status. He is currently in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Behzad Sepehrian Bahary Nejad, Houston, Texas: Arrested by ICE Houston on June 22 while carrying a loaded 9mm pistol. Entered the U.S. on an F-1 student visa in December 2016. He was arrested in 2017 for assaulting a family member, subject to a restraining order, and had his student status terminated in 2018. He was ordered removed in 2019 and had a motion to reopen denied. He is in ICE custody.

Hamid Reza Bayat, Houston, Texas: Iranian national ordered removed in 2005. He has two drug convictions and one for driving on a suspended license. He served time and is now in ICE custody pending removal.

Mehrzad Asadi Eidivand, Tempe, Arizona: Arrested June 22. Iranian citizen with a final order of removal. Convicted of threatening law enforcement and being an alien in possession of a firearm. Entered in 2012, granted voluntary departure in 2013 but never left. He is in ICE custody.

Linet Vartaniann, Tempe, Arizona: U.S. citizen arrested alongside Eidivand. She allegedly threatened to "shoot ICE officers in the head" and is charged with threatening law enforcement and harboring an illegal alien.

Yousef Mehridehno, Gluckstadt, Mississippi: Former lawful permanent resident from Iran. His residency was revoked in 2017 for visa fraud and potential marriage fraud. Listed as a known or suspected terrorist in February. Arrested June 22; he is in ICE custody.

Mahmoud Shafiei, Colorado Springs, Colorado: Iranian national first encountered in Seattle in 1981 and ordered removed in 1987. Criminal history includes state and federal drug convictions, assault, and child abuse. Arrested June 22; he is in ICE custody.

Mehrdad Mehdipour, Colorado Springs, Colorado: Iranian national processed for expedited removal after being encountered near Rio Grande Valley, Texas, in June 2023. Arrested June 22; he is in ICE custody.

Mehran Makari Saheli, St. Paul, Minnesota: 56-year-old Iranian national convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Former member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with admitted Hezbollah connections. Ordered removed in 2022 and arrested June 22. He is in ICE custody.

Bahman Alizadeh Asfestani, San Francisco, California: 62-year-old Iranian national with a criminal record including 1994 petty theft and 1995 drug possession for sale. Served 10 years in state prison. Arrested June 22; he is in ICE custody.

Mohammad Rafikian, Buffalo, New York: 65-year-old Iranian national convicted of grand larceny, criminal impersonation, practicing law without a license, and schemes to defraud. Arrested June 23; he is in ICE custody.

ICE said all arrestees are in custody pending removal proceedings.

The arrests come as concern over sleeper cells in the U.S. grows, as reported by The Hill. A memo from CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott, obtained by NewsNation and cited by The Hill, warns that “the threat of sleeper cells in the U.S. has never been higher,” though there are no specific threats, the outlet reports.

The memo notes that thousands of Iranian nationals have entered the U.S. illegally, with “countless more likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways.”

ICE encourages the public to report suspicious activity at 866-DHS-2-ICE or through its online tip form.

