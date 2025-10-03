'I Carry Deep Anxiety, Sadness': Man Who Strangled Former Fiancée In NY Learns Fate

Jason Cabassa, 41, of Mount Vernon, will serve three years in state prison following his conviction for a March 6, 2024 attack in Ardsley, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday, Oct. 3.

Cabassa was sentenced by Judge George Fufidio to three years for second-degree strangulation, a violent felony. He also received one to three years each for aggravated criminal contempt and criminal contempt, plus 364 days each on several misdemeanor charges, including criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The DA's Office said prosecutors had pushed for the maximum sentence of seven years, arguing that strangulation is one of the most dangerous forms of domestic violence.

"Strangulation is a weapon-just as dangerous as a knife or a gun, both in its ability and effectiveness in instilling fear and its potential in taking a life," ADA Michelle Lopez, Chief of the DA’s Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Bureau, told the court at sentencing.

The survivor delivered a powerful victim impact statement in court, describing how the attack left her with lasting trauma.

"This crime did not just leave physical scars — it left emotional, mental, and spiritual wounds that I am still working to heal," she said, adding, "Even though more than a year has passed, I am still living with the consequences… I carry deep anxiety, sadness, and fear that affect my daily life."

Cabassa's sentences will run concurrently, and he will serve two years of post-release supervision. He was found guilty in August after a jury trial.

The case, prosecutors said, underscores the importance of continuing to raise awareness and support survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is held in October.

