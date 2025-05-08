HV Victim Gave $100K In Gold, Cash To Scammer Posing As Federal Agent, Police Say

Mykhaylo Mykhaylov, 39, of Copiague, was busted during an undercover operation in Columbia County on Wednesday, May 7 — just as the victim was about to deliver yet another payment, New York State Police said.

The 73-year-old victim first contacted police on Monday, May 5, after realizing she may have been targeted in a fraud scheme that began in March. She told troopers that people claiming to be agents with the Federal Trade Commission had convinced her that her identity was being used in overseas financial crimes.

The scammers directed her to withdraw money from her retirement accounts, convert it into cash and gold, and deliver it in person to various drop-off locations.

In total, the woman handed over $30,000 in cash on two occasions and $68,300 in gold bars during a third transaction, police said. A fourth payment was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 7, at an apartment building in Greenport.

That’s when police moved in. During the sting operation, the victim followed Mykhaylov’s instructions and delivered a package to a man in a white Ford Mustang outside the building, police said. As Mykhaylov attempted to leave, officers quickly took him into custody without incident.

Mykhaylov was transported to the State Police facility in Livingston, where he was interviewed by troopers and Homeland Security Investigations.

He is charged with the following counts:

Attempted grand larceny (felony)

Attempted criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Criminal impersonation (felony)

Conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Mykhaylov was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Greenport Court.

New York State Police reminded the public to be cautious of unsolicited contact from anyone claiming to be a government official, especially if they demand money or valuables. Suspicious activity should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

