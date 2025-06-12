HV Softball Coach Avoids Title IX Claims, But Investigation Continues (Update)

Bruce Guyette, the longtime varsity softball coach at Minisink Valley High School and one of the most successful in New York State history, has been under review since early May following unspecified allegations, as Daily Voice previously reported.

In a statement to Daily Voice on Thursday, June 12, Minisink Valley Central School District communications director Nancy Kriz said the allegations do not rise to the level of a federal Title IX complaint, but a Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) investigation is still ongoing.

DASA refers to the Dignity for All Students Act, a New York State law that addresses harassment and bullying in school communities.

Guyette was removed from all team activities on May 8, one day after district officials said they were made aware of the allegations.

The incident involved Guyette allegedly high-fiving a player after a winning game before inadvertently touching his hand to her backside, Sports Illustrated reported. A parent of two players then filed a complaint.

In a joint letter to families at the time, Superintendent Brian C. Monahan, Principal Kenneth Hauck, and Athletic Director Timothy Bult said the district had launched an internal investigation and emphasized that privacy laws prevented them from sharing more specific information.

“This matter is being taken seriously and we are actively, thoughtfully, and judiciously addressing this,” the letter said.

Guyette, who has led the Minisink Valley program to 13 Section IX titles, has compiled 647 career wins, according to Sports Illustrated, making him the second-winningest softball coach in New York State history.

No timeline has been given for the investigation’s resolution.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

