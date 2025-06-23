HV Native Is New Bombshell On 'Love Island USA': 'I'm Bringing Whole Package'

Thomas John “TJ” Palma, 23, originally from Pleasantville, made his debut on Day 14 of Season 7, stepping into the Peacock reality show with bold energy and serious confidence.

“I’m bringing the whole package—I got good looks, I’m smart, I’m funny, I got everything,” he said before entering the villa.

He didn't stop there: “When I walk in, I’m definitely going to make some noise, and the guys are going to hold their girls a little bit closer because when I walk in, all eyes are going to be on me.”

TJ is a 2024 national champion with the University of Tampa’s Division II baseball team, where he wore jersey No. 30, according to his Instagram, @tjpalmaa. He also posts on TikTok under the same handle, sharing lifestyle, fashion, and sports content.

Born and raised in Pleasantville, Palma brings a mix of charm, athleticism, and East Coast swagger to the island — and his arrival could shake up existing couples just in time for Casa Amor, the show’s infamous relationship test, which begins on Monday, June 23.

"Love Island USA" Season 7 airs at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

