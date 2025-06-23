HV Father Critically Burned In Worksite Fire: Support Pouring In For Recovery

The fire broke out just before noon on Tuesday, June 17, at Boyce Excavating in the Orange County hamlet of Slate Hill, according to the Slate Hill Fire Department.

Responding crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire near a building and a man suffering from serious burns. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and searched the structure for additional hazards. The victim, later identified as Pine Bush resident and Vernon, Connecticut native Joey Kratzke, was treated at the scene and transported by Wawayanda EMS in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit. Agencies assisting on scene included the Johnson and Pocatello Fire Departments, Wawayanda EMS, New York State Police, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Kratzke’s injuries have been described as “life-altering," according to a GoFundMe page launched to support his recovery and family. Already, the effort has raised more than $49,000 of a $50,000 goal as of Monday, June 23.

According to the fundraiser, Kratzke is a devoted husband and father to two young children, ages 1 and 4.

"He is the kind of dad who plays in the yard even after a long shift," wrote the fundraiser's organizer, Amy Stokes, who added, "He is the rock of their family, and always puts their needs above all."

The campaign aims to ease the financial burden on his family as they face ongoing medical expenses, hospital stays, and daily costs during his recovery.

"Anyone who knows Joey, knows that he shows up ready to help," Stokes wrote, continuing, "Now, he and his family need our support more than ever."

According to an update from Kratzke’s wife Cassie, he went through surgery on Friday, June 20, and is on the mend.

"They repeated chest X-rays and they looked great. All in all a good day considering. It's going to be a crazy long road ahead with some major road bumps I'm sure, but he's fighting and being stubborn," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser to help Kratzke can do so by clicking here.

