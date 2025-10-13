Husband, Wife Killed In Hudson Valley Crash Were 'Foundation Of Our Lives,' Daughter Says

Radjindre Soekha, 65, and his wife Poernawatie Badal-Soekha, 61, both of Waterbury, Connecticut, were killed early Thursday, Oct. 9, when their Toyota Corolla collided head-on with a Ford F-150 on Kings Highway in Saugerties, as Daily Voice reported.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. when the Toyota, driven by Radjindre, crossed into the northbound lane near Sinsapaugh Lane and struck the pickup truck.

Both Radjindre and Poernawatie were pronounced dead at the scene, New York State Police said. The 19-year-old driver of the Ford was taken to Health Alliance Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, the couple’s children are left mourning the sudden loss of their parents while also facing the unexpected burden of funeral and final expenses.

On a GoFundMe organized by their daughter, Sefanja Soekha, she and her three siblings described the heartbreak of losing their parents, calling them “the absolute foundation of our lives and the rock for everyone who knew them.”

Poernawatie was known for her hardworking, kind and caring attitude towards everyone she met, as well as being an amazing cook, Soekha wrote.

“She taught us how to take care of ourselves and each other, to love each other no matter the situation,” she continued.

“Our father, Radjindre, was a smart, hardworking dad who always showed us the value of being respectful and kind.”

She added that her parents worked tirelessly to provide their children with a strong foundation and a better future.

“They deserved a peaceful farewell, and I am committed to honoring their memory with the dignity and love they gave to everyone around them.”

The family said donations will go toward memorial services, transportation and burial costs, estate expenses, and providing temporary stability while they grieve.

“Your generosity will ensure that our parents’ final resting place is taken care of, and it will give me the space needed to mourn without the immediate threat of financial collapse.”

Those wishing to donate can do so via GoFundMe here.

