Hurricane Season Outlook: NOAA Issues 2025 Predictions

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins Sunday, June 1, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 30. NOAA’s outlook includes a range of 13 to 19 named storms — those with winds of at least 39 mph.

Of those, six to 10 could strengthen into hurricanes, and between three and five may reach major hurricane status, with winds of 111 mph or higher.

Forecasters say they have 70 percent confidence in those projections.

A combination of warmer ocean temperatures, low wind shear, and favorable monsoon activity off the West African coast are among the primary factors contributing to the elevated outlook.

“As we witnessed last year with significant inland flooding from hurricanes Helene and Debby, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities,” said Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm. “NOAA is critical for the delivery of early and accurate forecasts and warnings, and provides the scientific expertise needed to save lives and property.”

NOAA scientists also cite the ongoing high-activity era in the Atlantic Basin, where above-average ocean heat provides additional fuel for tropical storm formation.

For the alphabetical list of 2025 Atlantic hurricane names as chosen by the World Meteorological Organization, see the third image above or check this link from NOAA.

