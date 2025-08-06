Hulu, Disney+ Combining Into One Streaming App: What To Know

Disney will fully integrate Hulu into Disney+, the company revealed in executive commentary on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The new app experience is expected to launch in 2026.

CEO Bob Iger and chief financial officer Hugh Johnston said the merger is a "major step forward" in improving Disney's streaming options.

"This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content in a single app," the executives wrote.

Hulu has been a joint venture between multiple companies for most of its history. Comcast sold its remaining stake in Hulu in June, giving complete control of the streaming platform to Disney, Variety reported.

The integration also kicks off Hulu's international expansion. In the fall, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ in global markets.

The company plans to continue investing in technology and app enhancements, including an updated Disney+ homepage.

"By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization," the executives said.

Disney+ and Hulu had a combined 183 million subscriptions at the end of Disney's third quarter of 2025. That's up 2.6 million from the second quarter, with Disney+ alone increasing by 1.8 million, driven by international growth.

In the fourth quarter, Disney projects more than 10 million new subscriptions, largely from Hulu's expanded presence through a recent Charter deal. The company expects full-year 2025 operating income of $1.3 billion for its streaming business.

Disney also said it will stop reporting paid subscriber counts and average revenue per user (ARPU) for ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu by the start of the company's 2026 fiscal year. The change follows a similar move by Netflix, which stopped reporting quarterly subscriber numbers earlier in 2025, only announcing certain milestones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hulu-Disney+ news came just hours after another major deal for Disney. ESPN agreed to acquire the NFL's media assets in exchange for a 10% equity stake in the sports network.

ESPN is also launching a new standalone streaming service on Thursday, Aug. 21. At $29.99/month, the updated ESPN app will offer fans full access to its channel lineup without a cable subscription for the first time.

Disney's move is the latest in the growing competition between streaming services.

Fox is also launching its new Fox One app on August 21. The $19.99/month platform will offer live and on-demand access to Fox's full lineup of news, sports, and entertainment content.

Roku is seeking to win over more budget-conscious customers with its new service called Howdy. At $2.99/month, Howdy promises no commercials and thousands of popular titles from companies like FilmRise, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Peacock is raising its monthly prices by $3, the biggest hike since the NBC-owned platform launched in 2020.

