Hudson Valley's Martha Stewart Reveals Presidential Endorsement After Making None In 2020

In a conversation with media outlet Daily Beast's Chief Creative and Content Officer Joanna Coles, Stewart revealed she would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris come November, according to a report by the outlet on Friday, Sept. 13.

Stewart explained that she wants a president "who doesn’t hate New York” and “doesn’t hate democracy,” the outlet reported.

The presidential endorsement is Stewart's first since 2016 when she supported Hillary Clinton over former president Donald Trump, according to CNN.

It's also another major celebrity endorsement for Harris following pop superstar Taylor Swift's announcement after the presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10. In her Instagram post, Swift said she would be voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

In the 2020 election, Stewart notably stayed quiet, telling The New York Times at the time: "My personal conundrum is, my friends know who I am and what I stand for...but in terms of being the owner of the magazine, how do you take sides when 50 percent of your readers might be on one side, and 50 percent on the other? It’s difficult. That’s my answer to that."

According to the Daily Beast, Stewart still feels a similar way, as she said, "I’m not allowed to talk [about politics]. I can’t post anything about politics because first of all, the eyeballs of a parent company come and [I’ll] get a call right away—can’t do that."

Stewart, now 83, rose to fame as a globally known businesswoman and television personality and is known for her media empire which includes cookbooks, her magazine, "Martha Stewart Living," and numerous television shows, including "Martha Gardens," "Martha Cooks," and "Martha Holidays."

She is also a mother and grandmother and is a longtime resident of the Northern Westchester County hamlet of Katonah. She has also previously had homes in Westport, Connecticut, and on Long Island, in East Hampton.

