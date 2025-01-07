Hudson Valley Woman Fleeing Traffic Stop Nabbed By Deputies, Police Say

Dawn Snyder, of Accord, was charged with multiple misdemeanor infractions, including unlawful fleeing of a police officer and resisting arrest on Sunday, Jan. 5, on Main Street in Stone Ridge.

According to Lt. Collin Reynolds of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Snyder was driving the vehicle with a suspended registration due to a lapse in insurance coverage.

While deputies were conducting their investigation, Snyder allegedly fled the scene, driving southbound on Route 209 into the town of Rochester and refusing to pull over, Reynolds said.

Deputies, assisted by the New York State Police, stopped her vehicle again near the intersection of Route 209 and Main Street in Accord, where she was taken into custody.

Snyder was additionally charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.

She was released with an appearance ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

