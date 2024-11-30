Hudson Valley West Point Grad Awarded Rhodes Scholarship

Orange County resident Shepherd Dzina of Tuxedo Park and three other cadets were awarded the scholarship on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Dzina is an economics major currently serving as the Brigade Executive Officer at West Point, managing logistics and operations for over 4,400 cadets. He also leads the Finance Club and conducts research with the Army’s Office of Economics and Manpower Analysis.

He has interned with the US International Development Finance Corporation, where he evaluated foreign investments. Outside of academics, he enjoys cooking and even published a cookbook in high school.

Upon graduation, he plans to join the infantry and hopes for a career in civil affairs.

As a Rhodes Scholar, Dzina will pursue a master of science in economics for development and a master of science in global governance and diplomacy.

“I thank God for this incredible opportunity and am profoundly humbled to be selected as a Rhodes Scholar, Dzina said. "I am eager to continue my studies in economic development at Oxford to better lead as an Army officer and serve communities in need around the world,” said Dzina.

Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, dean of the Academic Board, praised the cadets and their mentors: “We are proud of these four outstanding leaders and the team who supported them along the way. Their achievements reflect West Point’s values of Duty, Honor, Country and inspire us all to pursue excellence.”

This is only the second time since 1959 that West Point has had four US Rhodes Scholars selected in a single year. Beyond their academic successes, all four cadets have demonstrated leadership and a commitment to serving their country through military service.

