Hudson Valley Welcomes Central Bark: A New Destination for Dog Care With Emphasis On Quality

Just in time, a new state-of-the-art dog spa and boarding facility —Central Bark—is opening its doors in Poughkeepsie today, Saturday, Dec. 7, with a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza 44 Shopping Center at 15 Burnett Blvd.

Services will include enrichment dog daycare, grooming services, boarding options, and additional offerings grounded in the whole dog care philosophy, emphasizing safety and enrichment that supports dogs and their owners.

Ron Donofrio, local owner and operator, and his wife, Denise Donofrio, said they were happy to offer all your dog needs while you are away, close to home.

“We’re proud to offer our community a better, safer, happier pet care experience that covers the complete needs of dogs we’ll get to know and their owners, Ron Donofrio said.

The new business will employ 15 full-time team members.

Stop by the new location today on opening day. Call or text 845-456-2275 to learn more, visit their website, or email poughkeepsie@centralbarkusa.com.

