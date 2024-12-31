Hudson Valley Mother, Twin Babies Die Following Emergency C-Section: Here's How To Help Father

Tragedy struck the family just before Christmas when Julissa Padilla, a 28-year-old mother who managed a Newburgh apartment complex, passed away on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, following an emergency C-section. Her twin sons, Noah and Matteo, born prematurely at 25 weeks, also did not survive.

Padilla, a cherished wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, had been admitted to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City for complications related to her pregnancy. Despite close monitoring and medical intervention, she suffered an amniotic fluid embolism during the procedure, a rare and severe complication.

The devastating loss has left her husband, Joseph, and their 8-year-old daughter, Sophie, grappling with profound grief. To help them as they grapple with the tragedy, Padilla's sister-in-law, Jayline Alicea, organized a GoFundMe page to collect donations for the funeral costs.

"Julie was a devoted mother, a cherished wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, co-worker, and so much more," Alicea wrote on the page, adding that her family would "need all the support possible to cover funeral expenses and any additional costs that are necessary at this time."

As of Tuesday, Dec. 31, the page had collected over $25,000 out of a $30,000 goal.

Those who wish to contribute can do so by clicking here.

Padilla worked at Lake Street Apartments in Newburgh, where she was well-loved by her colleagues and community, including one who memorialized her in a Facebook post.

"Hug your loved ones extra tight, let's not take our time on this earth for granted," her coworker wrote.

