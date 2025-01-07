Hudson Valley Mom Lindsey Ingram Dies, Leaving Behind HS Sweetheart Husband, Daughter

According to her obituary, Lindsey was a graduate of NFA High School and St. Rose College. She found her greatest joy in life with her husband and high school sweetheart, Travis, and their daughter, Peyton Renee, whom she adored and cheered on as a proud sports mom.

A dedicated member of her local book club, Lindsey cherished the friendships formed through her shared love of stories, her obituary reads. Her joy for life was especially evident during Christmas, her favorite time of year, when she transformed her home into a warm and welcoming retreat, according to her obituary.

A charitable event benefitting Peyton was held at Newburgh Brewing Company on Sunday, Jan. 5.

"Peyton was the light of Lindsey’s life, and her dreams were filled with aspirations for Peyton’s future," the brewery wrote on Facebook. "Peyton has shown remarkable passion and talent in softball, and Lindsey’s greatest wish was for her daughter to thrive both on and off the field. Lindsey never missed a game and was Peyton's biggest cheerleader."

In addition to Travis and Peyton, Lindsey is survived by her parents, Robert and Maria Lattimore; her in-laws, Tim and Tricia Ingram; their mothers, Maria Gross and Shirley Rightmeyer; her sisters Jenna (Justin) Smith; nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of dear friends.

Services were held on Jan. 2 and 3, with interment at Gardnertown Cemetery. Click here to read Lindsey Ingram's complete obituary on the White, Venuto, and Morrill Funeral Home website.

