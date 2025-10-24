Hudson Valley Man Wins $1M On NY Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

Devone Cerreiro of Carmel won the top prize on the VIP Millions scratch-off game, New York Lottery officials said on Thursday, Oct. 23.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $651,010 after required withholdings.

Cerreiro purchased the lucky ticket at Ali’s Lucky Place & Convenience, located at 718 McLean Ave. in Yonkers, lottery officials said.

As of this week, 11 prizes worth $1 million and two $5 million prizes remain unclaimed on the VIP Millions ticket.

