Hudson Valley Man Sentenced to Maximum 25 Years for Rape

A Hudson Valley man received a 25-year prison sentence, the most severe penalty under the law after a jury found him guilty of forcibly raping an individual.

Jesse Boniface of Middletown was sentenced to 25 years for rape.

 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office
Kathy Reakes
Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Jesse Boniface, age 52, of Middletown, was also sentenced to 20 years of post-release supervision on Monday, Dec. 16.

Hoovler added that the swift arrest by the Town of Crawford Police, assisted by the New York State Police in forensic analysis, led to the conviction for the Nov. 2023 assault.

According to court documents, Boniface engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sexual conduct by forcible compulsion with another person. 

The incident was reported to the Town of Crawford Police, who, after conducting an investigation, arrested Boniface.

“The only sentence appropriate in this case was the one imposed, which is the maximum available under the law,” said Hoovler. “I praise the bravery of the victim in this case, who is forced to live daily with the awful consequences of this defendant’s actions." 

