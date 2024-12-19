Partly Cloudy 39°

Hudson Valley Man Nabbed In Hit-Run Crash That Left Victim Critical: State Police

A 51-year-old Hudson Valley man was nabbed for an alleged hit-and-run crash that left the victim in critical condition.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

New York State Police charged Keith P. McNamara, age 51, of Kingston, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the August crash with assault, tampering with physical evidence, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.

State Police said an investigation determined that on Thursday, August 29, McNamara was driving the pick-up truck that struck Mark Segall, age 68, of Kingston, while he was riding his bicycle south on Route 375 in the town of Woodstock. 

McNamara then fled the scene, state police said.

Segall suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

