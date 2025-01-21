Hudson Valley Man Makes Child Walk On Legos In Socks As Punishment: Police

According to Capt. Joseph Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into potential child abuse was started on Friday, July 19, 2024, after receiving a report.

Authorities determined that in or around February 2024, Shane M. Beitl, age 39, of Rosendale, allegedly used his cell phone to record himself, forcing the child to step on plastic LEGO blocks with only socks on as a form of punishment, said Sciutto.

Beitl is also accused of allegedly striking the child several times during the incident.

Beitl was charged on Saturday, Jan. 7, for endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.