Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Young Child For Years

A Hudson Valley man has been remanded to jail in connection with an ongoing sexual abuse investigation.

A Poughkeepsie man was charged with allegedly sexually abusing a child for four years from the age of 10.&nbsp;

Kathy Reakes
Dutchess County resident Michael Tyndale, age 52, of Poughkeepsie, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 19, in Poughkeepsie.

According to Poughkeepsie Police, Tyndale allegedly sexually abused a victim beginning at the age of 10 for four years.

Tyndale was charged with predatory sexual assault and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

The investigation continues.

Detectives were assisted by the team at the Child Advocacy Center. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

