Hudson Valley Man Charged With Fentanyl, Cocaine Charges Following Investigation

According to Capt. Joe Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, the investigation, carried out by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT), identified Ontario S. Johnson, age 27, of Kingston, as a key figure responsible for selling fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in the area.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to an Ulster County grand jury, which indicted him on multiple counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sciutto said Johnson, who was already in the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for an unrelated criminal conviction, was transported to Ulster County Court for arraignment on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

He was formally charged and returned to jail, where he remains incarcerated.

This investigation was conducted with assistance from the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

