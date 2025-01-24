Hudson Valley Man Caught After Stabbing 2 In Face, Police Say

Orange County resident Marquis Thompson of Newburgh was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in connection with a double stabbing in the Dutchess County town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Dec. 1, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Friday, Jan. 24.

According to authorities, on the day of the stabbing at around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a business located at 60 Raymond Ave. after receiving a report of a stabbing. There, they found two victims who had sustained serious injuries from stab wounds to the face. Both individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Following an investigation by the department’s Detective Division, Thompson was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He turned himself in on Tuesday and was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Thompson was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center. Bail was set at $30,000 cash, $60,000 secured bond, or $200,000 partially secured bond.

Anyone with information about this incident or Thompson is urged to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Detective Division at 845-485-3670.

