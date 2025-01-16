Hudson Valley Duo Nabbed In Cocaine Distribution Investigation

Ulster County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joe Sciutto said the investigation, which began in July 2024, was initiated after multiple complaints about drug activity in the town.

Sciutto said over six months, investigators from the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) and the New York State Police identified Anthony N. Harding Jr., 28, and Meredith S. McSpirit, 29, both of Kingston, as key figures in the operation.

Authorities say the two expanded their distribution network into the city of Kingston and nearby townships during this time.

On the evening of Monday, Jan. 13, agents executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence. The search yielded crack cocaine, cocaine, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, and cash, Sciutto said.

Harding and McSpirit face charges that include multiple counts of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were processed and released with appearance tickets to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 31.

Authorities stated that the investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

URGENT continues to encourage residents to report any suspicious narcotics activity to assist in keeping the community safe.

