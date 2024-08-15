Hudson Valley City Receives $894K From State To Rebuild Aging Bridge

According to City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers, the city has received $894,000 from the state to assist in replacing the Garden Street Bridge over the Fallkill Creek, a project that is expected to begin next spring.

Although the bridge is currently open and safe for legal traffic loads, replacing the bridge is a long-term investment that will improve safety for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians alike for the decades ahead, Flowers said.

This funding comes through the state"s Bridge NY initiative.

The city already has secured $3.6 million in federal funds for the approximate $4.6 million project.

“We appreciate the state’s assistance in lowering the cost to the city to make this necessary renovation,” said Flowers. “Continuing to improve our infrastructure is essential to good government, and the safety of our bridges is a key aspect of our plans.”

The mayor said the city is also working on replacing the Washington Street and Mansion Street bridges.

The Garden Street Bridge project is expected to be completed next year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.