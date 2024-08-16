19-Year-Old Drowns In Home Pool In Orange County

The incident occurred in Orange County around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15 on Meadow Streeet in the town of Newburgh.

According to Lt. Matthew Nadolny of the town of Newburgh Police, when patrol arrived, they found they found the teen unresponsive in the pool.

Officers were able to pull him from the water and began life-saving measures. Officers were assisted by Town of Newburgh EMS, Cronomer Valley Fire Department, New York State Police, and Town of New Windsor EMS, Nadolny said.

Nadolny said the victim was transported by Town of Newburgh EMS to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in the City of Newburgh where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing and an autopsy is scheduled to assist in confirming a cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back to DailyVoice for updates.

