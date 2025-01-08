Hudson Family Man Sentenced To 19 Years For Attempted Murder And Gang-Related Violence

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Jesus Bravo, age 26, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 6.

Bravo pleaded guilty to attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of assault in connection with three violent incidents in 2023.

Hoovler said the charges stemmed from a series of gang-related attacks beginning in September 2023 when Bravo and co-defendant Wilmer Reyes-Bran confronted a man in Newburgh, questioning his gang affiliation. Reyes-Bran stabbed the victim repeatedly, encouraged by Bravo, who also punched and kicked the victim.

The following two incidents occurred in December 2023 when Bravo and Reyes-Bran followed two men in Newburgh. Bravo fired a gun at one man, who escaped, and pistol-whipped the other while Reyes-Bran kicked him.

The next incident occurred when police found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Surveillance footage revealed Bravo firing a gun handed to him by Reyes-Bran. A victim was later found at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

A search of Reyes-Bran’s residence in February 2024 recovered a firearm linked to the shootings and ammunition in his possession, Hoovler said.

An investigation conducted by multiple departments led to Bravo's arrest and eventual conviction.

“The nearly two-decade-long sentence imposed on this violent offender will make the streets of Newburgh safer,” said Hoovler. “This significant disposition was the result of the tireless work of the Non-Fatal Shooting Taskforce, the City of Newburgh Police, the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, and my staff.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.