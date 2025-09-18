Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 74°

SHARE

HS Senior Shot By Federal Agent In Pennsylvania: Reports (Developing)

A high school senior was shot by a federal agent in Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Sept. 18, according to multiple reports.

Police tape.

Police tape.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Police responded to the shooting on Waugaman Street at the Linmar Terrace apartment complex in Aliquippa (Beaver County) shortly after 6:20 p.m., emergency dispatchers told WTAE. A medical helicopter transported the victim to a hospital, though their current condition has not been released.

Investigators confirmed that one person was flown from the scene after being shot by a federal agent, WPXI reported. Sources told the station that the victim is a high school senior and is in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to read WTAE's report. 

Click here to read WPXI's report. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE