How To Watch Trump’s Army Parade: Livestream Links, Event Schedule, Route Details

The event marks the Army’s founding on June 14, 1775 and falls on Trump’s 79th birthday. It’s set to be a day-long festival packed with music, fireworks, and a massive military parade.

HOW TO LIVESTREAM IT

You can watch it all unfold online via multiple livestreams:

The event will feature between 6,000 and 7,000 soldiers in modern and old-fashioned uniforms, Army vehicles, cavalry units, military animals, marching bands, a flyover of modern and historic aircraft, and a parachute jump by the Army's Golden Knights, according to Washington.org.

PARADE TIME & ROUTE

Parade start: 6:30 p.m. ET

Parade end: Around 8 p.m.

EVENT SCHEDULE

As per the US Army:

9:30 am - 12:30 pm — Fitness Competition and Awards Livestream

11:00 am - 6:00 pm - Army Birthday Festival: This event is open to the public with opportunities to interact with Soldiers, watch military demonstrations, explore equipment static displays, and listen to live music throughout the day.

11:00 am - 1:30 pm — MDW Music and Entertainment - The U.S. Army Band: Latin Music Ensemble: DJ Nyla: Down Range performances main stage, U.S. Army Drill Team performs on field

12:00 pm - 12:30 pm — Army Fitness Awards and Career Counselor of the Year Recognition (Main Stage) Livestream

12:30 - 1:00 pm — Noah Hicks (Main Stage)

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm — NFL Skills and Drills

1:30 pm - 1:45 pm — MOH Recipients Recognition

2:00 pm - 2:50 pm — Scotty Hasting (Main Stage)

2:45 pm - 3:00 pm — Army Astronaut Special Presentation

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm — Chef Andre Rush Cooking Demonstration

4:15 pm - 5:00 pm — 250th Army Birthday Festival Official Ceremony w/cake cutting Livestream

6:30 pm - 7:45 pm — Army 250th Birthday Parade

ROUTE

Begins at 23rd Street NW, marches east along Constitution Avenue NW, ending near 15th Street NW.

Spectator viewing is best along the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and 15th Street NW, according to the official parade map.

AFTER THE PARADE

A concert will take place at the Ellipse, followed by fireworks to close out the night.

The Birthday Festival will be located near 15th St. NW and Madison Dr. NW.

