How Quick-Thinking Officers Slowed Fast-Moving Rockland County House Fire

The temperature was around 30 degrees, and the fire was reported at 2:17 a.m., bringing crews to a home near New Hempstead Road in New City, according to New City Fire Engine Co. 1 and weather reports.

Firefighters arrived to find flames consuming an attached, enclosed back porch at the rear of the house.

Thanks to working smoke detectors, the residents were alerted to the fire in time to evacuate safely before firefighters arrived. Officials said the smoke alarms bought the family critical time to escape unharmed.

Quick-thinking officers from the Clarkstown Police Department also played a crucial role in containing the fire.

"By closing a sliding glass door that separated the porch area from the rest of the home, officers helped slow the spread of the flames," New City Fire Engine Co. 1 said in a statement.

The action held the fire back long enough for firefighters to extinguish it, limiting most of the damage to the porch, the fire company said.

Mutual aid companies and local EMS agencies assisted at the scene, ensuring the safety of responders and residents. No injuries were reported.

The fire serves as a reminder of the life-saving importance of working smoke detectors and the value of prompt actions by first responders.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.