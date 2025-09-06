House Republicans Cite 23-Year-Old TV HBO Smash The Wire As ‘Proof’ Of Baltimore Crime

With President Donald Trump threatening a federal intervention in Baltimore as National Guard troops patrol DC, the House GOP Judiciary had a curious take on Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin's comments on a potential takeover in the city.

Republicans cited "The Wire," a prestige TV show that aired its last episode on HBO — 17 years ago.

"How’s the crime in Baltimore (D)" they posted. "Ever seen The Wire?"

"The Wire" was created and largely written by former Baltimore police reporter David Simon, who spent five seasons shining light on the city's drug trade, port system, government, schools, and press.

He then spent 60 episodes over five seasons creating a fictitious version of the city's streets, which the Republicans may have watched too many times.

The GOP's tweet came after Raskin posted that Maryland is "fired up to defend American democracy and freedom."

"I just spoke with more than 15,000 constituents in MD-08 on a community telephone town hall," he posted. "Thank you for joining in and hang tough everyone!"

When the GOP cited crime details about Baltimore in "The Wire," Raskin was at the ready with a response.

"The Wire? Um, came out 23 years ago (and) was a fictional TV show, (i.e,), made-up," he reminded them.

"Crime's down in the real Baltimore," Raskin added.

"Homicide is terrible in Speaker Johnson’s Baton Rouge. Why don’t we work together to restore $800 million in DOJ local police & community security grants that DOGE cut?"

On social media, the GOP took it on the chin as the mockery rolled in for the questionable reference.

"The Wire was fiction, you utter imbeciles," one user posted on Twitter.

Another mused, "Oh yeah when I want to make a point about the reality of a major American city, I cite a decades old fictional show."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott noted earlier this month that "Baltimore has achieved historic progress, driving down shootings and homicides to historic lows, despite what the White House is preaching.

"We don't need or want the National Guard here in Baltimore," Scott said on Friday. "We're good."

"Let’s be clear, one life is one too many. And our work isn’t done," Scott posted on Twitter.

"But we’ve already outlined the policies and practices that have the ability support our work — and they DON’T include deploying the National Guard."

Since Scott took office, the Baltimore Police Department's homicide clearance rate has jumped from 40.3 percent in 2020 to 68.2 percent in 2024, his office said. The clearance rate for 2025 is currently 64.3 percent, "significantly above the national average."

"The decreases we are seeing as a city are not a coincidence. They are the result of so many partners working together to advance our shared vision for a better, safer Baltimore- both today and for the generations to come," Scott previously said.

"Baltimore is saying enough is enough. While we continue to see meaningful progress, we know that as long as we continue to lose neighbors to violence, we have to double down."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.