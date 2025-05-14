House Of Horrors: NJ Couple Kept Girl Chained In Bathroom, Dog Crate For Years, Officials Say

Law enforcement began investigating in Gloucester Township after an 18-year-old girl said she had been held captive for years and was the victim of sexual abuse, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said.

Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, had been abusing the girl since 2018, authorities said. She was removed from school while in 6th grade and confined to her home, authorities said.

The girl said she was forced to live in a dog crate for a year and was let out periodically, authorities said. She was later forced to live in a padlocked bathroom while being chained up, authorities said.

When family visited the residence, she would be let out of the bathroom, authorities said. The girl told investigators she was forced to live in a bare room with a bucket instead of a toilet, authorities said. The bare room had an alarm system that would alert Spencer and Mosley if she tried to leave.

The girl escaped the residence on Thursday, May 8 and was assisted by a neighbor, authorities said, before alerting law enforcement.

A search of the residence confirmed the girl had been living in horrific conditions, police said, alongside dogs, chinchillas and other animals. A 13-year-old was also living at the home and had had been removed from school years earlier, authorities said.

Spencer and Mosley were hit with numerous charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal restraint, while Mosley was also charged with sexual assault and sexual abuse, authorities said.

Mosley worked as a train conductor for SEPTA, authorities said. They were remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending detention hearings.

