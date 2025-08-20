House Fire Closes Stretch Of Road In Ramapo

The incident happened in the Town of Ramapo on Wednesday, Aug. 20, around 8:20 a.m., when officers responded to a fire at 271 Saddle River Rd., the Ramapo Police Department said.

As crews worked at the scene, Saddle River Road was closed between Keith Drive and Andrew Drive. Police urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Monsey Fire Department responded to the blaze, assisted by the South Spring Valley Fire Department, Pearl River Fire Department, and Faist Ambulance. The fire was contained as of 9 a.m., police said.

Authorities said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

