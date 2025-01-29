Hotel Pays $515K Penalty for Housing Migrants For Almost 2 Years In Hudson Valley: Officials

The families, housed at the Ramada by Wyndham on Tuckahoe Road since May 2023, have transitioned to permanent housing or shelters operated by New York City’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS). Their departure follows a legal battle in which the City of Yonkers took action against the hotel for failing to comply with city zoning, housing, and fire ordinances, Mayor Mike Spano announced on Monday, Jan. 27.

"While the City of Yonkers was not initially notified by New York City of the asylum seekers’ arrival two years ago, we have since supported these families," Spano said, continuing, "Their transition to alternate housing is the result of the hotel’s irresponsible refusal to adhere to Yonkers’ local zoning, housing, and fire ordinances, which placed many of the hotel’s residents in danger."

The hotel, which was legally restricted to transient stays, housed asylum seekers for nearly two years, violating its certificate of occupancy. As a result of the city’s legal action, the Ramada agreed to pay $515,000 in penalties—an amount exceeding Yonkers’ estimated loss of hotel tax revenue during the 20-month occupancy.

Spano emphasized that while the city upheld its laws, efforts were made to support the impacted families.

"I am pleased that through our partnerships with local non-for-profits and social services, these families now can continue their journey in seeking asylum in our country," Spano said.

New York City initially transported the over 100 families to the Yonkers hotel in response to an influx of asylum seekers in the region. The settlement allows the Ramada to resume operations in compliance with city regulations.

