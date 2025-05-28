Hot People Wanted For Paid Spot In Movie Filming Club Scene In NJ

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for locals to portray nightclub goers in the upcoming feature film “72 HOURS,” shooting June 24 through June 26 in New Jersey.

The call is open to both SAG-AFTRA members and non-union talent ages 18 to 35 who can play attractive, nightlife-loving club attendees.

According to the casting notice, the pay rate is $216 for 8 hours (SAG) and $181.50 for 10 hours (non-SAG).

To apply, email 72hours@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “IG CLUB.” Applicants must include:

Full name

Phone number

SAG-AFTRA status

Availability for shoot dates (June 24–26) and potential fitting

Current sizes and measurements

Tattoo locations (if any)

Confirmation of being 18+ and local to the NYC tri-state area

At least one current full-body photo (non-professional preferred)

No acting experience is necessary, but enthusiasm and availability are a must.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, "72 Hours" is a comedy starring Kevin Hart as a forty-year-old executive who joins a group of twentysomethings on a wild bachelor party weekend after he’s accidentally added to their group text.

The film is directed by Tim Story (Barbershop, Ride Along) and produced in partnership with Sony Pictures, alongside Davis Entertainment, Counterbalance, HartBeat, and Will Packer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.