'Hot Lunch' Sting: Man Sold Guns To Dealer Running Food Truck Operation In NY

Dutchess County resident Andre Smith, 37, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 21, in Orange County Court to first-degree criminal sale of a firearm, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Prosecutors said they will recommend a 15-year prison sentence followed by five years of post-release supervision when Smith is sentenced on Jan. 6, 2026.

Smith’s plea ties back to Operation Hot Lunch, a months-long investigation that dismantled an extensive firearms and narcotics trafficking network operating across Orange County, particularly in Newburgh. Authorities said Smith supplied guns to Kirkland Salmon, the Newburgh man at the center of the operation who sold narcotics and firearms out of a food truck.

The investigation, led by the Orange County Drug Task Force, Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and several local police departments, led to the arrests of 33 people and the recovery of 24 firearms and over a kilogram of cocaine.

When law enforcement carried out a large-scale enforcement action on May 21, 2024, the DA's Office said they seized seven more guns, 11 kilograms of cocaine, 90 grams of fentanyl, high-capacity magazines, $45,000 in cash, and ten vehicles used in the trafficking network.

Smith admitted in court that between April 28 and May 8, 2024, he knowingly sold three or more firearms to others involved in the conspiracy.

Smith’s plea follows several other convictions in the same case, including Russell Knight, 46, of Newburgh, who was sentenced in March 2025 to five to ten years in state prison for his role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy run by one of the network’s key suppliers, Owen Beckford, as Daily Voice previously reported.

