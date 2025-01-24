Toddler Dies In Hot Car, Woman Charged With Homicide In Hudson Valley

Sarah Carter, 34, of Monticello, was indicted for criminally negligent homicide by a Sullivan County jury on Friday, Jan. 24.

Emergency crews were called to the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex in July 2024 for a child left in a vehicle.

Officers located 2-year-old Antonio Suarez in a Ford Explorer suffering from cardiac arrest, according to New York State Police. Responders immediately began life saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

Antonio’s cause of death was determined to be by hyperthermia. Outside temperatures that day hovered around 90 degrees, the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office said.

An investigation found that the boy had been left alone in the SUV for several hours with the windows rolled up, according to prosecutors.

Carter was held at the Sullivan County jail on a $150,000 bond. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

