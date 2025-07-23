'Horrific' Paint Job On Hudson Valley Curb Draws Ire Of Locals: 'My Kid Would've Done Better'

The new curb painting job – in downtown Hudson along Warren Street – sparked a firestorm on social media Wednesday, July 23, after Lou DeCrosta noticed the work looked less like a city project and more like a rushed art class assignment.

“After dinner at Savona’s we walked outside to notice a horrific curb painting,” DeCrosta wrote on the Hudson, NY - Public Community Board Facebook group. “Middle school kids would have delivered a cleaner job.”

Accompanying his post are three photos showing yellow paint sloppily spilling over the curb edge by 2 to 3 inches into the street—and bleeding outside the sidewalk line.

And before you dismiss it as just another grumble on Facebook—it’s worth noting that DeCrosta owns L.A. Painting in Craryville. So it’s safe to say the man knows his way around a brush.

“Brand new sidewalks and black top and this is the finish work over top,” he continued. “It’s a sad representation of a city that has done a lot of work changing our appearance. Who is responsible for overseeing the city projects?”

One commenter called it “sad,” while another said bluntly: “All this work going on around here and everything looks like [expletive].”

“My kid would have loved to have that job and definitely could have done better lol,” quipped another.

So, who’s responsible for the curbtastrophe?

Under Hudson City Code, painting or marking any curb or city street property requires authorization from the Commissioner of Public Works. That means no DIY jobs allowed—this was an official city project, likely done by or under the supervision of the Department of Public Works.

Daily Voice has reached out to the department for comment. In the meantime, the yellow paint is still drying—and so are residents’ nerves.

