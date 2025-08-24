Honey Deuce Craze: US Open Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Signature Cocktail

Walk into Arthur Ashe Stadium and you can’t miss the pale pink lemonade refresher, crowned with exactly three melon balls. It’s in nearly every hand, and fans can’t get enough.

The Grey Goose® Honey Deuce, a $23 drink served exclusively at the tournament, has become a courtside tradition.

In 2024 alone, more than 550,000 Honey Deuce cocktails were sold at the US Open, according to Grey Goose. Since its debut in 2011, that number has topped 2.8 million.

Made with 1¼ ounces of Grey Goose vodka, 3 ounces of fresh lemonade, ½ ounce of premium raspberry liqueur, and garnished with frozen honeydew melon balls, the pastel-pink drink is served over ice in a chilled highball glass.

Fans can order it at the stadium or make it at home for their own watch parties.

Even Serena Williams got in on the hype last year, sipping her first Honey Deuce in a TikTok and admitting she had never tried one while competing.

