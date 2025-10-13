Homes Washed Away, Residents Missing After ‘Unprecedented’ Storm In Alaska

State officials said the unprecedented storm — the remnants of Typhoon Halong — battered the Kuskokwim Delta over the weekend with hurricane-force winds and record flooding.

Villages including Kwigillingok and Kipnuk were among the hardest hit, with at least eight homes dislodged and dozens of residents forced to evacuate. At one point, nearly two dozen people were reported missing.

The Alaska State Troopers said at least 18 people were rescued in Kwigillingok and another 16 in Kipnuk. Three people remain unaccounted for in Kwigillingok, and troopers are working to confirm reports of others missing in Kipnuk.

Rescue crews from the Alaska Air National Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, and US Coast Guard are assisting with the ongoing effort.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has expanded a disaster declaration to include multiple western regions, enabling state and federal assistance for affected residents.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated as officials coordinate recovery and assess widespread damage.

Residents have been urged to stay alert, with high wind warnings still in effect across parts of western Alaska and the North Slope. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center is fielding emergency calls as crews continue overnight operations.

