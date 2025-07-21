Homeless Man's Machete Attack Left Woman With Skull Fracture, Lost Fingers In NY: DA

George Herring of Newburgh was arraigned Monday, July 21, in Orange County Court on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with an attack earlier this month, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced.

The charges stem from a violent incident on Saturday, July 12, around 11:30 a.m. near Quassaick Creek, close to 73 Bridge St. in Newburgh, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Prosecutors said Herring, who is homeless, got into an argument with a homeless woman who was bathing in an area of the creek that he considered his own.

According to court documents, Herring allegedly came out of the woods and struck the woman in the back of the head with a machete and a hard object. The woman suffered a fractured skull, an amputated finger, and had two other fingers surgically reattached. She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for emergency treatment.

DA Hoovler called the attack “particularly terrifying,” adding, “No one deserves to be so brutally injured for merely being in a public space.”

Herring was ordered held in jail on $250,000 cash bail or bond.

Herring is due back in court on Monday, July 28 for a conference.

