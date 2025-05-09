Fog/Mist 57°

Home Health Aide Forced Victim, 78, To Write Checks To Her At Knifepoint In Rockland: DA

A Bronx woman has been convicted of threatening an elderly Rockland County man with a knife and forcing him to write nearly $19,000 in checks to her while serving as his live-in health aide, prosecutors announced.

A pen on top of a check.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash - Money Knack
Delores Anderson, age 60, was found guilty on five counts of second-degree grand larceny after a one-week jury trial in Rockland County Court, District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Friday, May 9. 

Anderson worked as a live-in aide for a 78-year-old man living in a senior assisted living complex in Pearl River from December 2022 through August 2023, prosecutors said, not specifying which living complex the incidents occurred in. 

On May 5, 2023, while in the victim’s home, Anderson allegedly held a kitchen knife and threatened to injure the victim if he didn’t comply. Fearing for his safety, the man wrote her two personal checks totaling $4,082.

Then, on July 25, Anderson again held a knife to the victim’s stomach and forced him to write three more checks—two for $3,603 each and one for $3,602, prosecutors said.

She deposited and withdrew all five checks, stealing a total of $18,972.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27.

